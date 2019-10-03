Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
South Florida National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Peralta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea D'allesandro Peralta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea D'allesandro Peralta Obituary
Andrea D'allesandro Peralta
Andrea D'allesandro Peralta, age 47, of St. Augustine, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring. She was born in Bronx, New York then moved to Chiriqui, Panama at age 10. Andrea received her bachelor's degree in communications from University Catolica Santa Maria la Antigua and worked as an Account Sales Executive in television advertising sales for many years. After college she moved back to the United States and met her husband, Julio and was a military spouse for 17 years. She loved dancing and teaching zumba. But more than anything she loved her family and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Julio Peralta of St. Augustine; son, Gabriel E. Peralta; daughter, Isabella V. Peralta; brother, Vincent D'allesandro; mother, Nemis Sanchez of Bloomingdale, GA and father, Dennis D'allesandro.
Memorial service will take place at 11:30 am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at South Florida National Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now