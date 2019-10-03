|
Andrea D'allesandro Peralta
Andrea D'allesandro Peralta, age 47, of St. Augustine, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring. She was born in Bronx, New York then moved to Chiriqui, Panama at age 10. Andrea received her bachelor's degree in communications from University Catolica Santa Maria la Antigua and worked as an Account Sales Executive in television advertising sales for many years. After college she moved back to the United States and met her husband, Julio and was a military spouse for 17 years. She loved dancing and teaching zumba. But more than anything she loved her family and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Julio Peralta of St. Augustine; son, Gabriel E. Peralta; daughter, Isabella V. Peralta; brother, Vincent D'allesandro; mother, Nemis Sanchez of Bloomingdale, GA and father, Dennis D'allesandro.
Memorial service will take place at 11:30 am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at South Florida National Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019