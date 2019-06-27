Home

Andrea Renee Jacqueline Rainer, 58, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 25, 2019 at her home. Born in Montclair, NJ and moved to Pittsville, MA following her father's internship, where she attended grade school. In her teen years her family relocated to Laurelton, NY and she graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. After high school she worked as a banker for 2 years at City Bank and then went to work for IBM. In 1986 she joined the police force for the NYPD, where she worked her way to detective. Andrea played many roles for the NYPD; she worked in domestic violence, street narcotics, crime analysis unit, dignitary intelligence unit, forensic investigation division, quality assurance unit and her favorite ballistic unit in the forensic lab. She was also called upon to ground zero as a first responder during 9/11. Andrea retired in 2007 to Florida and called St. Augustine home. She loved the beach, crafting, pottery, painting and travelling. She spent time as a missionary, working in Jerusalem and Nicaragua, and also was a member of Habitat for Humanity. Andrea loved her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her siblings, Regina McKenzie, Maria Young (Lincoln), Gisella McKenzie, Natasha Walker, Raoul McKenzie, Tamara McKenzie; nieces and nephews, Jason Tranumn (Dhonour), Phillip Dabeny, Steven McKenzie, Teresa Dabney, Tony Walker, Chantel Garraway, Lloyd Walker, Randy McKenzie, Jr., Reginald McKenzie III, Rashuna McKenzie, Monique Young, Raquan McKenzie, Malinca Young, Holden McKenzie; close friends, Kim Runk, Mitzi Fisher, Donna Nicolosi, Summer West, Rhonda Kiefer, Jenny Jo Aycock, Debbie Smith, Fiona Kingsmore, Jeanie Ginn, Becky Hopkins, Hala Laquidara, Lynn Sherblom, Deanna Swann, Mary Melfie, Millie Turrentine-Jenkins, Abrina Fechter, Sherrill Clark, Amy Thomas and a host of great nieces and nephews and her faithful companion, Brianna, her dog.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Pastor Walter West officiating. A gathering of family and friends will precede the service from 10:00-11:00 am.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019
