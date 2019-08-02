Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
5950 State Road 16
St. Augustine, FL
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Andrew J. "Andy" Cammareri


1928 - 2019
Andrew J. "Andy" Cammareri Obituary
Andrew J. "Andy" Cammareri
Andrew J. "Andy" Cammareri passed at his residence on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Andy was born on September 13, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to the late James Vincent and Elena 'Helen" Cammareri.
Andy had a love of aviation from a very early age and made that is career for over 50 years. Upon graduation from aviation high school, Andy joined the Navy and served for 2 years right after World War II. He then worked for various aviation companies, retiring from Northrop Grumman in St. Augustine.
Andy is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marion Mazza and Johanna Filipelli, the mother of his children, Teresa Cammareri and his second wife, Jeanne Cammareri (Fulkerson).
Andy is survived by his wife, Maureen (McGuire), children, Elena Beck (David), Chris Barrs (Johnice) and James Cammareri; grandchildren, Thomas Beck (Erin), Jerry Barrs (Becky), Alina Cammareri; great-grandson, Ryan Beck; and close cousin, Andrew Sanfilippo.
Other survivors are his step children, Christie Thompson (Peter), Elizabeth Dickey (Anderson) and Ashley Puckett as well as 13 step grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday August 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 5950 State Road 16, St. Augustine, FL 32092. A luncheon will follow immediately at the church.
Following the luncheon, Andy will be laid to rest with military honors at 2:30 p.m at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
