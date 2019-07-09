|
|
Angela Cruz
Maria de Los Angeles Colon Cruz AKA Angela C. Cruz, 88, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Coral Landing Assisted Living Facility where she resided.
She was a native of Puerto Rico and a Christian. Angela lived many years in New York City where she retired as an NYC Health Care Assistant, moving to St. Augustine in 1993.
She is survived by her three daughters, Evelyn Vazquez of Palm Coast, Margarita Burgos, of St Augustine and Daisy Ortiz of St Augustine, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Angela C. Cruz to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 pm with service beginning at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Barksdale of Lifecoast Church of Palm Coast officiating.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 9 to July 10, 2019