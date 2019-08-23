|
Angelo J. Dumont
Angelo J. Dumont, born on October 2, 1933, passed away on August 16, 2019 in St. Augustine, Florida. Angelo chose to spend his final years in St. Augustine in a community with friends and neighbors that became a second family to him. In these final years Angelo found peace and enjoyed a dynamic social life.
Angelo was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. The oldest of 7 children, he was determined to live the American dream. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. His career, which was a great source of pride for him spanned his lifetime at CBS in New York, starting off as a camera man and working his was up to Assistant Technical Director to the news and other programming.
Additionally, he served as the President of Local 12 12 union for a period of time, retiring after over 35 years of service. Prior to settling in St. Augustine Angelo pursued his passion for traveling and understanding world culture.
In his final days Angelo maintained a remarkable sense of humor and positivity that touched and inspired those around him. Angelo is survived by his children, grandchildren and members of his large and loving family.
He will be cremated in St. Augustine, FL and his remains will be managed by his family. His family will have a private memorial service to honor and celebrate his life.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019