|
|
Anita Lynn Mills
Anita Lynn Mills, age 62, of St. Augustine, passed away on October 25, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Anita was born on July 11, 1957 in Toledo Ohio to the late Arnold and Mable Mills.
Anita moved to St Augustine from Louisiana in 2005. She was Baptist by faith. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Misty Dawn Lasage in 1979.
Anita is survived by her sons, Nelson Arnold Lasage (Janeen) of Murrieta, California and Kevin Lasage (Elizabeth) of Lafayette, Louisiana; brothers, Rickie Edward Mills (Eve) and Eddie Arnold Mills; sisters, Tammy Louise Mills Kruzicke (Steve) and Lori May Ellen Mills Hargreaves (Myron); granddaughters, Alyssa and Stephanie.
A Celebration of Anita's life will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Long Branch Cemetery in Middleburg, Fl.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Anita's Honor to the March of Dimes https://www.marchofdimes.org, https://donate3.cancer.org or St Jude's Children Hospital https://www.stjude.org.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019