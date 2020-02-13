|
Ann Sobkiewicz
Ann Sobkiewicz, age 93 of St. Augustine, FL passed away February 4, 2020. She was born in Queens, NY to Frank and Josephine Laudman. She was predeceased by her husband, Chester Sobkiewicz. She had worked in Oceanside, NY for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as an office manager for many years. She and her husband moved to Boca Raton, FL in 1978 where she lived until 2018. Ann had many wonderful nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart. She is survived by her niece and her husband Nancy and Jamie Knox of St. Augustine, and many others spread in New York and North Carolina. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 am on February 24 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 86 M.L. King Ave., St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020