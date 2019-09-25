Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Claudia Berger


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Claudia Berger Obituary
Anna Claudia Berger
Anna Claudia Berger, 61, St. Augustine, Florida, passed away September 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Anna was born April 26, 1958 in La Maddalena, Italy, the second oldest of four children. She married Bruce Berger forty years ago and moved to the U.S. She earned an Associate degree in Business Management in 1992 and a Florida Real Estate License in 1994. She worked for St. Joseph Academy in Admissions/Development for ten years. She developed a keen interest in photography and became an award-winning photographer. Over the years, she volunteered extensively at Cathedral Parish School, St. Joseph Academy, at Corpus Christi Church, and in Camera Club functions.
She is survived by her beloved husband, their two children and mother-in-law, and her mother and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her father, an older brother, and her father-in-law.
Anna loved people, nature, and animals. She doted over her two dogs and two cats.
The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday September 30, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, Florida. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 9:00 AM Tuesday October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Gerard Campus, Inc., PO Box 4382, St. Augustine, FL 32085.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.craigfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now