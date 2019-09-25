|
|
Anna Claudia Berger
Anna Claudia Berger, 61, St. Augustine, Florida, passed away September 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Anna was born April 26, 1958 in La Maddalena, Italy, the second oldest of four children. She married Bruce Berger forty years ago and moved to the U.S. She earned an Associate degree in Business Management in 1992 and a Florida Real Estate License in 1994. She worked for St. Joseph Academy in Admissions/Development for ten years. She developed a keen interest in photography and became an award-winning photographer. Over the years, she volunteered extensively at Cathedral Parish School, St. Joseph Academy, at Corpus Christi Church, and in Camera Club functions.
She is survived by her beloved husband, their two children and mother-in-law, and her mother and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her father, an older brother, and her father-in-law.
Anna loved people, nature, and animals. She doted over her two dogs and two cats.
The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday September 30, 2019 at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, Florida. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 9:00 AM Tuesday October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Gerard Campus, Inc., PO Box 4382, St. Augustine, FL 32085.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.craigfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019