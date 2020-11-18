Anna Taylor Godwin

Anna Taylor Godwin, age 86, went to be with our Lord November 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny W. Godwin. She is survived by her sons Peyton (Nancy) and Marvin (Donna) Godwin, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, 1 brother and several nieces and nephews. Anna loved the Lord, loved her family, enjoyed reading the bible, tending to her plants and caring for her animals.

At Anna's request there will be no public services.



