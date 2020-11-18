1/2
Anna Taylor Godwin
1934 - 2020
Anna Taylor Godwin
Anna Taylor Godwin, age 86, went to be with our Lord November 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny W. Godwin. She is survived by her sons Peyton (Nancy) and Marvin (Donna) Godwin, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, 1 brother and several nieces and nephews. Anna loved the Lord, loved her family, enjoyed reading the bible, tending to her plants and caring for her animals.
At Anna's request there will be no public services.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
