Anne Josephine ReillyAnne Josephine Reilly, 92, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. She was born, November 15, 1927, and raised in Queens, NY to the late Charles and Josephine Huber. In 1950 she married her husband, Robert and the couple retired to St. Augustine in 1985. Anne loved gardening, she was very passionate about her plants and she also enjoyed playing spoons with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother aunt and friend, who will be deeply missed.She is survived by her son, Daniel Reilly (Rhonda); grandchildren, Patrick (April), Dylan, Patricia McDaniel (Dean), Ashley and Brian, Jr., daughter-in-laws Jody Reilly, Dawn Reilly; great grandchildren, Cadence, Paige, Alye and Scarlett and many nieces and nephews, and Sylvia Pagan, the daughter she never had. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reilly; sons, Robert, Jr., Brian Reilly.The family would like to thank her neighbors, Stewart Pacetti, Jamie Rake and Mr. & Mrs. Burdett Fox for their friendship to Anne over the years.A visitation will be held from 5-7 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.