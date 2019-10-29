Home

1927 - 2019
Annette Taylor Armstrong, 92, died peacefully on October 28th in Saint Augustine. She spent many happy years of retirement there with her husband, John Armstrong, whose mother and grandfather were of Minorcan descent. They were happy to have John's brother and family close by, in addition to many aunts and cousins.
Annette was born on March 27, 1927 in Dodge City, Kansas to Roy and Leona Taylor. She and her sister, Kathy, were raised to value education, community, and political involvement.
She received a Master's degree at the University of Denver, in international studies. Her skills in editing and research were of invaluable assistance to her husband, John, a professor of political science, in publishing numerous articles and books.
Annette was always interested in playing the violin with family and friends, and in seeking out concert performances wherever she and John travelled. She supported the local classical music community, especially at the Cathedral and the SAMF summer concerts, along with the EMMA series.
The week before Annette passed away, four generations were visiting from out of state for a family reunion, to enjoy her love, wit, and wisdom. Her housemate, and neighbor each gave their outstanding support and friendship during Annette's last years; she greatly appreciated their lively company.
Her family would like to thank the Flagler Hospital emergency room team, the Intensive Care Unit, and Community Hospice, who all provided superior professional care to our mother.
Survived by daughters, Janet Armstrong (David Blau), Carol Wilkins (Terry), Kathryn Armstrong (Vladimeer Oustimovitch); grandchildren, Kathryn Blau (Jason Evans), Michael Blau (Aditi Bansal), Jack Taylor Wilkins) and great granddaughter, Leona Evans.
She was preceded in death by husband, John A. Armstrong and sister, Kathy O'Malley.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at The Cathedral Basilica with Father Tom Willis officiating.
Donations in her honor can be made to Community Hospice, https://www.communityhospice.com/give/ or 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, Florida.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
