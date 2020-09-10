Annie Doris Byrd

Annie Doris Byrd,75, born December 28, 1944 in Camilla Georgia, to Robert Lee Bennett Sr. and Ella Clara, both deceased. She was educated in the local public school system, then #36 Elementary, Webster Elementary and Murray High. Her last known employment was at General Hospital after which she retired and became a housewife prior to her illness.

Annie Doris Byrd entered the Sunset of rest on the morning of Saturday, August 29,2020 at Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine.

In addition to her parents, Annie Doris was preceded in eternal rest by her husband Frank Byrd, Sister Eleanor Bullard, brothers, Gary Lewis Bennett, and William Terrell Bennett Sr.

To cherish her memories, her only child and Son, Anthony Kirk Byrd, St. Augustine, Brothers, Robert Lee Bennett Sr ( Callie Ann ), Penny Farms, Fl, Charles Bennett, Daytona Beach, Fl

Sisters: Annie Ruth Bell, St. Augustine, Fl, Delores Oxendine, Jacksonville, Fl Gwendolyn A. Hunter ( Bruce) St. Augustine, Fl., Celeste Jones-Lyon ( George) St. Augustine and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Viewing and Visitations: 5-7 pm at New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry for Family and friends., 676 Christopher St.

James Graham Mortuary, Inc.

Arnett C. Chase, LFD



