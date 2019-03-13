Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
McDowell Baptist Church
Annie Mae Davis Obituary
Annie Mae Davis, passed away at age 96 surrounded by family, friends, attentive staff and hospice caregivers.
She is survived by three sons, grandchildren, great (great-great) grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother and step sister.
Her childhood was difficult but once she settled with her daddy and step family, she became the ultimate daddy's girl and helpmate. She has a fierce determination to keep up with her daddy, hunting and fishing. She was athletic, a terrific shortstop, loved music and dancing and she would tell you, she excelled in math.
Fierce is a good word to describe our mamma: fiercely loyal, fiercely truthful and fiercely loving. She married her true soulmate and mothered four sons. She worked hard. She was a caregiver, ran the house, the yard, volunteered and kept things straight in the family business.
Visitation will be held Friday March 15, 2019, 5-7 pm at Craig Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday March 16, 2019 at McDowell Baptist Church with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 13, 2019
