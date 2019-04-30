Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Colasuono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Colasuono

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Colasuono Obituary
Anthony Colasuono, age 83 of St. Augustine, FL passed away April 29, 2019 at Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was a retired pipe fitter. He served in the U.S.Army. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Craig Memorial Park with U.S. Army Military honors. In lieu of Flowers the family has requested that donations in his memory be made to The Bailey Center Community Hospice 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257
He was preceded in death by daughter Debbie and son Robert. He is survived by his wife Barbara. Son and daughter in law: Anthony and Terry Colasuono. Brothers: Donald and Richard (Cecelia) Colasuono. Five grandchildren and Seven great Grandchildren.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 30 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now