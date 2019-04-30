|
Anthony Colasuono, age 83 of St. Augustine, FL passed away April 29, 2019 at Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was a retired pipe fitter. He served in the U.S.Army. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Craig Memorial Park with U.S. Army Military honors. In lieu of Flowers the family has requested that donations in his memory be made to The Bailey Center Community Hospice 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257
He was preceded in death by daughter Debbie and son Robert. He is survived by his wife Barbara. Son and daughter in law: Anthony and Terry Colasuono. Brothers: Donald and Richard (Cecelia) Colasuono. Five grandchildren and Seven great Grandchildren.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements. www.craigfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 30 to May 30, 2019