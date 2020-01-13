|
|
Anthony "Tony" Martin
Anthony (Tony) Martin August 18, 1954 - January 9, 2020
Born in Missouri and raised in the Independence area. Tony embodied his home state motto "show me". He met his wife Beverly on a cold winters day, but she soon warmed his heart and they set out on their life's journey together. Living in nearby Blues Springs Missouri Tony worked hard at his career in the heavy duty truck and parts business where he was a very successful sales representative. His free time was filled with giving back to his community as a youth sports coach and local music entertainer. He fulfilled a lifetime dream by moving his family to the sunshine state of Florida in the early 1990s. There he finished his first career with a stent at Jacksonville Mack Trucks. After a long walk on a St Augustine Florida beach he expressed a desire to try other things which soon led him to Ripleys Believe It or Not. He became interim GM of the St Augustine Ripleys and then GM of their Hollywood California museum. But the lure of balmy Florida soon returned him back from California to his adopted St Augustine hometown. Along the way were many days supporting local youth sports, lazing at the beaches, and then again many nights entertaining locals with his love of blues guitar playing and singing. He finished his working career retiring as head of maintainence for CPS School in 2017. He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 38 years Beverly Martin. A son Nick Martin (Jasmine Vasquez). Three Martin grandsons. A plethora of wonderful extended family members and friends. Happy trails to you! In lieu of flowers he would ask for donations, in his name, to pancreatic cancer research. Family will have a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020