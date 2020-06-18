Anthony Pope
Anthony Pope
Anthony Pope, 56, of St. Augustine, Florida was born on Sunday, February 1964 in St. Augustine, Florida to Larry Hill and Betty Pope. He was employed by the Ocala Group Home for 10 years. Anthony loved praying for others, going to church, and fishing.
He was preceded in by his brother, Timothy Pope.
He leaves to cherish his memories: parents, Larry Hill and Betty Pope; brother, David Pope; aunts, Margaret Murray, Fannie Pope, and Effie Mae Davis; uncle, Harold Davis; Special Friends, Tracey Pete, Bishop Hayward Morant, Tina Albritton, a host of cousins, sorrowing friends, and family.
The family will receive friends and the community from 6:00p.m. – 7:30p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Harvest Time Evangelist Ministry, Elder Christopher T.Coleman, Pastor and eulogist. The graveside service will be 11:00a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Armstrong Community Cemetery, Elkton, Florida. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coleman's Mortuary
8824 West Church Street
Hastings, FL 32145
(904) 692-1160
