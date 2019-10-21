|
|
Arbert Rosen
Arbert "Bert" Rudy Rosen, age 78, of St. Augustine, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home with his family. He was born and grew up in Mott, North Dakota. He enlisted in the US Navy after high school graduation, was trained in aviation electronics, and stationed around the world, ending his military service at NAS Key West. He then moved to Andros, Bahamas, where he worked for AUTEC, and there he met his wife of 50 years, Carol. They moved to Florida in 1971, and for 22 years he owned DeLand Heating and Air Conditioning. After building his business from a one-man shop to a thriving company employing well over 20, he retired and in 2007 moved to St. Augustine.
Bert was a skilled craftsmen and carpenter, and he loved being on the water on his boat fishing. After retirement, he and his wife traveled the country in their RV, cruised, and enjoyed living in St. Augustine. His family will remember him as a good man who was committed to taking care of his family who he loved and who loved him. He will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Melanie Ann Rosen Brown (St. Augustine); his son Michael Alan Rosen, his daughter-in-law Julie Rosen, and grandsons Marcus and Aidan (Baltimore, MD); and his sister Beatrice Rosen Vadner (Bowman, ND). He was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Rosen (Bismarck, ND).
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Church at 9:00 am Thursday, October 24, 2019. Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, October 25, at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to
www.mpnresearchfoundation.org to benefit Myelofibrosis research.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019