James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Arbester Slater


1923 - 2020
Arbester Slater Obituary
Arbester Slater
Arbester Slater transitioned from labor to reward on March 25th at home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his children: Paulette, Joyce, Deborah and Arbester, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Friends are welcome to sign the Guestbook on Thursday from 5-7 pm at St. Luke AME Church.
STATE MANDATES AND CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED .
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
