Arbester Slater
Arbester Slater transitioned from labor to reward on March 25th at home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his children: Paulette, Joyce, Deborah and Arbester, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Friends are welcome to sign the Guestbook on Thursday from 5-7 pm at St. Luke AME Church.
STATE MANDATES AND CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED .
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020