Archie J. Cochrane IIOn October 5th, Archie "Chi" Cochrane, formerly of Mystic, CT, passed away at his home in St Augustine, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alison Cochrane and his daughters and their spouses, Rebecca Cochrane and Dan Bubie; Abbe Warren and Randy Warren. Chi was a loving grandfather to Jacob Warren, Nathan Bubie, Matthew Bubie, William Warren, and Oliver Warren. He also leaves two brothers, John Cochrane and George Cochrane. Archie achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the Connecticut National Guard and served his country for thirty years. He retired from Electric Boat in Groton, CT. He was an avid sailor and volunteered his time after retirement at the St Augustine Lighthouse. His quick, dry wit and love of words and language entertained everyone around him. He took great pleasure in welcoming Lighthouse visitors "to the top" and snapping photos for them. Archie was a kind and generous soul, and in honor of him the family asks that you perform one random act of kindness in his memory.Casting OffSometime at evening when the tide is low,I shall slip my moorings and sail awayWith no response to the friendly hailof Kindred crafts in the busy bay.In the silent hush of the twilight pale,When the night stoops down to embrace the day.Sometime at eve when the tide is low,I shall slip my moorings and sail away.Through the purpling shadows that darkly trailO're the ebbing tide of the Unknown Sea,I shall fare me away with the dip of sail,and ripple of water to tell the taleOf a lonely voyager sailing awayTo the Mystic Isle, where at anchor layThe craft of those who sailed beforeO're the Unknown Sea to the Unknown Shore.A few who have watched me sail awayWill miss my craft from the busy bay.Some friendly barques that were anchored nearSome living souls that my heart held dearIn silent sorrow will drop a tear...But I will have peacefully furled my sailIn moorings sheltered from the storm and gale,And greet the friends who have sailed beforeO're the unknown Sea to the Unknown Shore.-Author Unknown