Archie J. Cochrane II
On October 5th, Archie "Chi" Cochrane, formerly of Mystic, CT, passed away at his home in St Augustine, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alison Cochrane and his daughters and their spouses, Rebecca Cochrane and Dan Bubie; Abbe Warren and Randy Warren. Chi was a loving grandfather to Jacob Warren, Nathan Bubie, Matthew Bubie, William Warren, and Oliver Warren. He also leaves two brothers, John Cochrane and George Cochrane. Archie achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the Connecticut National Guard and served his country for thirty years. He retired from Electric Boat in Groton, CT. He was an avid sailor and volunteered his time after retirement at the St Augustine Lighthouse. His quick, dry wit and love of words and language entertained everyone around him. He took great pleasure in welcoming Lighthouse visitors "to the top" and snapping photos for them. Archie was a kind and generous soul, and in honor of him the family asks that you perform one random act of kindness in his memory.
Casting Off
Sometime at evening when the tide is low,
I shall slip my moorings and sail away
With no response to the friendly hail
of Kindred crafts in the busy bay.
In the silent hush of the twilight pale,
When the night stoops down to embrace the day.
Sometime at eve when the tide is low,
I shall slip my moorings and sail away.
Through the purpling shadows that darkly trail
O're the ebbing tide of the Unknown Sea,
I shall fare me away with the dip of sail,
and ripple of water to tell the tale
Of a lonely voyager sailing away
To the Mystic Isle, where at anchor lay
The craft of those who sailed before
O're the Unknown Sea to the Unknown Shore.
A few who have watched me sail away
Will miss my craft from the busy bay.
Some friendly barques that were anchored near
Some living souls that my heart held dear
In silent sorrow will drop a tear...
But I will have peacefully furled my sail
In moorings sheltered from the storm and gale,
And greet the friends who have sailed before
O're the unknown Sea to the Unknown Shore.
-Author Unknown





Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
October 7, 2020
I had the pleasure of being one of Archie's neighbors for several years. We lived next to each other in Mystic CT. Always kind, concerned, and helpful, Archie was like another father to me. He would help me during the most trying times. We had a blizzard one winter. My snowblower broke. Archie helped me out, using his own equipment to assist. When i tried to help he said "go inside, get some coffee, and relax. I got this..".....that is the kind of person he was. I will never forget him and will always appreciate him......
Jeff Hartman
Friend
October 7, 2020
Alison,
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember the special love and affection you and Archie had for one another, so I can only imagine how hard this is for you. I'm sure he's sailing the seas of Heavan in anticipation for the love of his life to join hom one day. Wishing you peace.
Linda
Linda Cady
Coworker
