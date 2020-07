Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Arleene's life story with friends and family

Share Arleene's life story with friends and family

Arleene Roberts

Arleene Roberts passed on July 8, 2020 a native of St. Augustine. She attended and graduated from the area schools.

Graveside Services

Saturday July 18th @ 11:00 a.m.

Evergreen Cemetery

Calling hrs: Friday ( today) from 5-7 p.m. @

Mt. Olive United Holy Church

Arrangements entrusted to

James Graham Mortuary



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store