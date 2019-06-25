|
Arlene Kubart
Arlene Concetta Kubart was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 11, 1940 and resided in St. Augustine, Florida. She entered Heaven's gates on June 20, 2019.
A loving mother and homemaker, Arlene always put family first and enjoyed every moment of raising her four children and supporting and caring for her husband. She was fortunate to live overseas and travel to many extraordinary places with her family. Arlene was passionate about the game of mahjong and enjoyed teaching it to so many over the years. She took up golf at Marsh Creek Country Club and was a member of the 18 Hole group where she held many different positions over the years and met lifelong friends. She loved Tai Chi and would teach her moves to anyone that wanted to learn them!
Arlene looked forward to playing cards with the "Golden Girls" and catching the latest movie that came out in the theatres. She truly enjoyed volunteering her time at Adoration, the annual yard sale to benefit the church youth ministry, Dine with Nine, and the many other activities offered at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arlene loved to cook and enjoyed preparing meals for all of her family and friends. Her laugh was infectious and her happiness contagious to all who knew her. Mom will always be remembered for her smile, hug and kiss, along with the love you felt just being with her.
Her loving husband and soulmate of 53 years, August Kenneth Kubart, predeceased Arlene. Her four children - Daniel (Sharon) Kubart, William (Laura) Kubart, Kenneth (Karen) Kubart, and Allison (Lee) Barlow, survive Arlene. Her eleven grandchildren – Nicole (Chris) Garey, Taylor Kubart, Alexis (Aidian) Peterson, Austin Kubart, Anna Kubart, Alivia Kubart, Kayla Kubart, Kenlie Kubart, Kolten Kubart, Nicholas Barlow and Brooke Barlow, and her first great grandchild, Jackson Garey survive her. Her sister, Patricia (John) Mastrovito, also survives Arlene.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Monday, July 1 at 9am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with a reception following in the Celebration Hall at St. Anastasia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Anastasia Catholic Church in honor of Arlene Concetta Kubart.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019