|
|
Arline Rumrell
Arline Rumrell also known as Hannah lived a joyous and active life from her birth on June 12, 1926 until her passing on October 30, 2019. After the death of both her husband Clarence James Rumrell and her son, Timothy Paul Rumrell (Suzan Johnston) (Damon) she chose to live in the nation's oldest city. Her son Richard Rumrell (Josie), an attorney, and her grandson, Dylan (Angela) a St. Augustine Beach City Commissioner and two of her great grandsons, Aiden and Elijah live nearby. Jason, Arline's other grandson works for a survey firm in nearby Clay County. Arline's granddaughter Alia Rumrell-Levinson (Jason) and her other great grandson, Vaughn, live in Tampa. Arline's great- granddaughter Jacie Rumrell also lives in Tampa. Her other grandson, James lives in the Virgin Islands.
"No matter how hard my days were, Grammie was always there to lift me up. She was my spiritual leader. She made me smile whenever we were together. Rest easy, Grammie," said Dylan Rumrell.
Arline a founder of the Oasis ministry has an honorary doctorate in religion. She was actively supported Israel. Her ministry led her to organizing and traveling to Israel with many people and church groups for thirty years. She even lived in Ashkelon, Israel. She also taught bible studies and wrote poetry.
During the last three years she limited her travels to visiting friends and family in Florida. Arline's friend Feliciano Myles drove her and assisted her with things she needed. She also moved to the assisted living facility, Silver Creek where she served as an ambassador for new residents. She wanted them to feel at home.
"Mom always was available for anyone who was in need. She loved people and shared her love of God with them. She will be missed by all our family and those who knew her," said Rick Rumrell.
As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister in Christ she continued her personal ministry. Arline never met a stranger that didn't become a friend. She loved and prayed for everyone she met. Arline was a spiritual leader for many. The way people were drawn to her was unprecedented. People reached out to her from many countries to get the love of Christ to which she devoted her entire life. She wouldn't want anyone to mourn her loss, but instead to pray for peace in Israel and love each other as Jesus loves us. She will be missed by many. But those who knew and met her will carry a little bit of Arline with them for the rest of their lives.
A Celebration of Arline's Life will be held 10:00 AM Friday November 8, 2019 at Silver Creek, 165 Silver Lane St. Augustine, FL 32086
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019