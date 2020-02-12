St. Augustine Record Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry
Arliss White


1945 - 2020
Arliss White Obituary
Arliss White
Arliss J. White born and raised in Palatka, Florida passed away on February 2, 2020 at the Bailey Center.
Services Saturday February 15th 11:00 am
New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry
Wake: 5-7 pm at the church ( Fri)
Burial: Jacksonville National Cemetery
Cherishing his memories:
Son: Calvin Wideman, Sr
Sisters: Shirley White, Glovene ( Rocky) Merrill
Brother: Conrad ( Rose) White, other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
