Arliss White
Arliss J. White born and raised in Palatka, Florida passed away on February 2, 2020 at the Bailey Center.
Services Saturday February 15th 11:00 am
New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry
Wake: 5-7 pm at the church ( Fri)
Burial: Jacksonville National Cemetery
Cherishing his memories:
Son: Calvin Wideman, Sr
Sisters: Shirley White, Glovene ( Rocky) Merrill
Brother: Conrad ( Rose) White, other relatives and friends.
James Graham Mortuary
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020