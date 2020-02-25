|
|
Armando Giacosa
Armando Bruno Luigi Giacosa, age 85 of St. Augustine, FL passed away February 23, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Millesimo, Italy to Emilo and Teresa Giacosa and was one of three siblings. Armando was a generous, compassionate, and kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was a retired business owner.
He is survived by his wife Janet Giacosa. Daughter: Mandy Giacosa Aguero, San Francisco, CA. Son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Natalie Giacosa, St. Augustine, FL. Five grandchildren: Myles, Simon, Dixon, Alex and Avery.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020