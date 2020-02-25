Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Armando Giacosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armando Giacosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Armando Giacosa Obituary
Armando Giacosa
Armando Bruno Luigi Giacosa, age 85 of St. Augustine, FL passed away February 23, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Millesimo, Italy to Emilo and Teresa Giacosa and was one of three siblings. Armando was a generous, compassionate, and kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was a retired business owner.
He is survived by his wife Janet Giacosa. Daughter: Mandy Giacosa Aguero, San Francisco, CA. Son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Natalie Giacosa, St. Augustine, FL. Five grandchildren: Myles, Simon, Dixon, Alex and Avery.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Armando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -