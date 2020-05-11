Arnold Bailey

Arnie Bailey passed away at Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, FL on April 28th, 2020 at the age of 78. Arnold is predeceased by his wife, Peggy Bailey; his parents; and his younger sister, Beverly Hammond.

Arnie is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, Mamie Joly, Joseph Bailey, Michaele Bailey Suarez, and Lee Bailey; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; his older sister, Janice Bailey; nieces, Dawn and Donna; nephew Robert; numerous great nieces and nephews and his little kid in a doggy suit named Chocolate.

Arnold was born in Greenwood, NY on October 20th, 1941.

At Arnold's request, no funeral service will be held. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held on May 15th, 2020 from 5 pm – 8 pm at his residence.



