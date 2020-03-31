|
Arthur J. Hamilton Jr.
Arthur J. Hamilton Jr. was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1920. He was the sharpest around with a quick witted humor and a constant sparkle in his eye. Growing up as the eldest of six near Ebbets Field he was a Mets (Dodgers) fan from day one. He was always up on his alma mater St. John's University's basketball stats. He lived the last nearly 100 years to their fullest, even traveling through Europe at 96-years young. Together with his wife Rita J. (Harty) he raised four girls on Long Island N.Y.: Kathleen, Maureen, Janet and Lisa and was lucky enough to adore the six grandchildren he got as a result. Arthur earned a Purple Heart as a Navigator in the Army Air Corp in WWII where he flew 33 missions including the D-Day Invasion. After 39 years of service, he proudly retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Colonel. He was, however, proudest of his 20-year service in the FDNY. Later he added a career in L.I.'s Petroleum Industry working for OHILI and Northville Industries. As a basketball and baseball coach, referee and umpire he worked his last game at age 74. Acting in numerous local musical theatre productions he fulfilled his lifelong passion for music and song. Art (Pat) was up for a roadtrip, cappuccino or crossword puzzle until the day he passed.He taught us all to be optimists and we are forever grateful.
Deceased: March 25, 2020
Resided:
Southold, North Bellmore and East Meadow, N.Y.
St Augustine and Melbourne Fl.
Mailing address:
c/o Janet Sherman, 1412 Barrington Cir, St. Augustine, Fl 32092.
Due to the pandemic no arrangements can be made at this time.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020