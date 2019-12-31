|
Arthur N. Casale
The family of Arthur N. Casale, 95, announces his passing on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the family's Dutchess County, NY home.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 9 am at St. Anastasia, Roman Catholic Church, St. Augustine Beach, Florida. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Anastasia Cloisters columbarium.
Arthur was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. the third child of Nicola Federico and Maria Angela Casale. He married Louise Marion (née Bradley) (1927-2013) in Brooklyn, N.Y. on November 4, 1947. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Arthur served in World War II with the 38th Infantry Division, Pacific Theater, in New Guinea and the Philippines. After the war he worked with the NYC Transit Authority and co-founded the Golden Gate Coin Show. Later Arthur opened Greenpoint Coins, The Gold Vault and Monsignor's Restaurant before retiring in 1985 to St. Augustine Beach.
Arthur generously volunteered his time with various charities and fraternal organizations as well as at the Parish and Basilica. Arthur was elected Grand Knight, St. Anastasia Council #7121, was a member of the 4th Degree and former District Deputy of the Knights of Columbus.
The Most Reverend Robert J. Baker, Roman Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama, formerly rector of the Basilica of St. Augustine, extended his condolences to the family.
Arthur is survived by his son Nicholas B. of Manhattan, N.Y.; two grandchildren Jennifer Confield of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. and Nicholas A. Casale of Baldwin, N.Y.; Jenifer's husband Michael and great grandchildren Logan and Aiden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darien, IL 60561.
Craig Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020