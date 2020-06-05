Arthur P. "Art" HuberArthur P. Huber; AKA Varsity Art, Captain Art and King Arthur, 91, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Hamden, Connecticut and was a four-sport varsity athlete at Hamden High and Hopkins Preparatory School. Following high school graduation, Art furthered his academics and athletics at Colgate University where he was a D-1 baseball player.Upon graduating from Colgate, Art pursued a career in hospital sales with the Kendall company until 1972. He then joined Chesebrough-Ponds where he rose to the position of National Vice President of Sales before retiring in 1985.Living in St Augustine offered Art the opportunity to spend his retirement on the ball diamond serving Flagler College as an assistant baseball coach from 1986-1994. Art's true passions were sports (Yale football, Yankees baseball and UConn woman's basketball), boating and most of all, his family. In addition to his passion for sports and work with Flagler College athletics, Art was also well known for his wonderful sense of humor.He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Lorraine and son Bryan. He is survived by his children Karen (Pat), Cheryl (Don), Chip, Sue (Diane), Laurie (Mike), Tim (Tammy), and Wendy. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, all of whom he was VERY proud.The family will gather for a private family celebration at a later date. St Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of services.