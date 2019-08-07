|
|
Arthur Stuart Heffner
Arthur Stuart Heffner, age 99, passed on to his eternal life July 30, 2019 at the Bailey Hospice Center in Saint Augustine. He will always be fondly remembered for his love of God, family, fine art, music, golf and humor. A WW2 veteran with the Marines, he was a life-long artist with a career in commercial art. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Anne Heffner, sons Bob (wife Liz) and Gary (wife Karen) and daughter Dee Spencer (husband Steve), and 4 grandchildren: Alison and Annie Heffner and Noah and Dustin Spencer. Funeral arrangements are with Craig Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019