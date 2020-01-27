|
Arthur William "Bill" Lea
Journey on earth ended Friday, 1/24/2020, at the age of 79 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Everyone knew Bill as a kind and gentle man. In 1979 he founded the Blue Ridge Beef pet food company manufacturing a specialty raw food for pets. His love for hard work and an honest approach to his life and business was rewarded by his sons, and later his grandsons, continuing the Blue Ridge Beef company as was Bill's ultimate goal. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Deloris; his two sons, Dean (Sandy) Lea and Steve Lea; his daughter Amy (Alex) Stamper; his two grandsons Dustin Lea and
Clinton Lea; and his granddaughter Brooklyn Sophia Stamper who brought him joy with her visits and original artworks.
Bill was very proud of his family and he will stay in our hearts forever. Craig funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Private graveside service at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020