Arturo Arenas, 85 passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fl., with his daughter by his side. Art was born in Crystal City, Texas August 30, 1933, to Miguel and Maria Arenas. He is the eldest of seven and was raised in Holland Mich. He joined the Navy and was awarded: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal (Korean War) and the Navy Occupation Service Medal (Europe). Art came to St. Augustine by way of his service in the Navy and made it his permeant home, and found a career in real estate working for Olde Carriage Realty.
He is survived by his two children, Amber Arenas Russo (Vincent) and Brett Eric Arenas (Mandy, Jace, Brett, Eric). He is also survived by his brother Richard Arenas (Cindy) of Holland, Mich.; his sisters, Rachel Guerrero (Ignacio) of Holland and Rosa Maria Arenas of St. Louis, and many nieces and nephews.
These however, are just facts and dates about a man. But here is the real story of my father. He was a GOOD, no a GREAT man. He loved me above all else, and raised me to have values in my life, be self-sufficient, strong and to have a good heart. He was tough when he needed to be, and always loving no matter the circumstances. He had a belly laugh that could fill a room and a smile to match. My father was a lady's man, and he was proud of it! He loved fiercely and protectively. He was a loyal friend. He never had an enemy. Yes, there were a few people he disliked, and so he simply avoided them. He enjoyed a good scotch and water, and sitting outside listening to jazz music and simply being surrounded by family and friends. As far back as I can remember, my dad used to take a deep breath and look around and say, "I wonder what the poor people are doing today." We could be anywhere when he said this, the beach, the Old Fort Lawn, or just simply in our kitchen. When I was young, I thought he always said that because we were "rich", but as an adult I realized we were middle class, and sometimes had to stretch a dollar. After his death, I finally realized the true meaning behind the words. To my dad being rich meant, that just for this moment all was right in the world. Bills were paid, we had food on the table, we were enjoying what God had to offer with the beauty of the world and he was surrounded by the people he loved the most. To my dad that's how he measured being rich. My father had a quite dignity, respecting himself the way he respected others. As he faced his final days, he occasionally lost his good humor. But he never had one moment of self-pity. My father gave me a parting gift. He waited for me, so that he could offer me comfort, with his parting words as his time here on earth came to an end. I will forever be grateful for those last moments. My father left me the most valuable inheritance of all. Because of what I learned from him; I will always be "rich". I love you daddy.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 7 to May 31, 2019