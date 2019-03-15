|
Audrey Lewis Hellier, 87, a long-time resident of St. Augustine went to be with our Lord on March 12, 2019. She was the youngest daughter of Thomas and Leah Lewis born on March 21, 1931 in St. Augustine, FL. She attended FSU and later transferred to UF receiving both a BA and a degree in Spanish. Additionally, while living in North Carolina she attended Methodist College graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. Audrey was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. Audrey was a teacher for 25 years employed by the St. Johns County School system. Her love of all people, devotion to the Lord Jesus and her dedication to family was an example for all of us to follow. Audrey was a member of Crescent Beach Baptist Church and an active contributor to the bible study fellowship.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Lewis Morris. Audrey is survived by her husband, George, three daughters: Linda Kinlaw (Dennis) of Raeford, NC, Jane Wolfe (Dr. Kevin) of Boone, NC, and Laurie Janz (Robert) of St. Augustine, FL, eight grandchildren: Leah Southerland, Breck Kinlaw, Audrey Lauren Lowe, Zachary Kinlaw, Caleb Janz, Joshua Janz, Matthew Hellier and Jordan Wolfe, and seven great-grandchildren: Siara Southerland, Sophia Southerland, Logan Janz, Raiden Janz, Terra Janz, Jacob Lowe and Audrey Lowe.
A Memorial Service will be held at Crescent Beach Baptist Church on March 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Our family invites all to join us in the celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Crescent Beach Baptist Church in
Audrey's name.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 31, 2019