Audrey Moresi Barnet
Audrey Moresi Barnet passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at the Bailey Center for Caring at Flagler Hospital. She grew up in New Jersey, graduated from Vassar College and worked on Fifth Avenue in New York in Public Relations.
Audrey and her husband Carl played beautiful music together at St. Anastasia Catholic Church from 1994-2005. Audrey was a devout Catholic and a faithful friend to many. She cared for and loved her many cats! She was preceded in death by, Carl, her loving husband of 50 years, and her Son in-Law Terrence Barnet Granville. She is survived by her Cousin, Muriel P. Galla, her Daughter-in-Law, Soledad Granville, her Sister-in-Law, Ann Barnet and many loving friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5th at 9 a.m. at St.
Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080. A reception will follow in St. Jude Celebration Hall.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019