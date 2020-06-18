Aundrella Durden
Aundrella Durden
Aundrella Larell Durden, 55, of St. Augustine, FL was born in Saint Augustine, FL on February 13,1965 to the Late Audrey H. Vickers and William Durden. She was a current member of Zion Baptist Church in Saint Augustine FL. Aundrella retired from Lee County School Board. She had a passion for collecting cookbooks and studying her Bible.
She is preceded in death by her brother Neil Vickers.
She leaves to mourn, 3 sisters, Carla Vickers, Michele Vickers, Donzella Vickers; brothers, Donald Vickers, Brian Vickers; great aunt, Ida McDuffy; special friends, Eric Hubert, Willie Varnes; Godmother, Mrs. Broudy; a host of nephews, aunts & uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be Saturday June 20, 2020 at Coleman's Mortuary Chapel. Viewing will be Friday 5 –7:30 at the Chapel.
Homegoing Celebration will be 2:00p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Coleman's Mortuary Family Chapel. The family will receive friends and the community on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00p.m. – 7:30p.m. at Coleman's Mortuary Family Chapel. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Coleman's Mortuary Family

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman's Mortuary
8824 West Church Street
Hastings, FL 32145
(904) 692-1160
