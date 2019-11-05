Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Balubhai C. Patel
Balubhai C. Patel, 88, of St Augustine passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Balubhai was born on July 13, 1931 to the late Chhitubhai and Amaben Patel in Surat, India. Balubhai was a hardworking dedicated family man with a strong religious faith. He could be found so often in prayer for those around him especially his family and friends. He retired after 20 years as a professional businessman and resided in Zambia, Africa from 1950-1996. In 1996, he moved to St Augustine with his wife and family. Balubhai is survived bv his wife, Savitaben Patel; sons, Subhash, Kishore and Prakash Patel; daughters, Jyotasna and Bella Patel; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss him dearly. A celebration of Balubhai's life will be 11 A.M. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
