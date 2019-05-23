|
Barbara B Hezlett
Hezlett, Barbara B, age 85, of Centerville, OH, and of 27 years in St. Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Barbara was born on June 22, 1933 in Atlanta, GA to Ernest and Lorene (Turner) Bass. She graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta, GA and from the University of Georgia. There in Atlanta she met her future husband, Paul M. Hezlett. Barbara worked as a social worker for Children's Services in Atlanta. She was a full-time mother who worked as a Teacher's Aid in Woodridge, IL. Barbara was most recently a member of the First United Methodist Church in St. Augustine, FL for over 25 years, where she volunteered for numerous roles in the church with her husband. She enjoyed a very active life in St. Augustine, attending concerts, fund raisers, and church events. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Bass, Sr; and husband of 66 years Paul M. Hezlett. She is survived by; daughter, Laurie (Percy) Mitchell; son, Paul M. (Janett [Alonso]) Hezlett Jr; brother, Edward H. (Sybil) Hezlett; grandchildren, Nathan, Ashton, Madeline; nephews, Bill (Carol) Bass, Nick (Patti) Chilelli, and , Gene (Geri) Chilelli; nieces, Martha (John) Ziegenhals, Jane Hezlett, and Sarah (Nathan) Kuncel. A graveside service will be help at 11am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA.
In remembrance of Barbara, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 118 King St, St. Augustine, FL 32084. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com .
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 23 to May 24, 2019