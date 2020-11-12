Barbara "Bobbie" Dean Garris
Barbara "Bobbie" Garris, 88, of St. Augustine went home to our Lord and Savior 11/4/20 after a brief illness. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but lived in her beloved city of St. Augustine for over 60 years. Bobbie was predeceased by her parents Arthur Lee Roy and Nettie Geneva McDaniel, her husband Jason Edward "Jake" Garris, a sister Sara Hooten, and a brother Barney McDaniel. She leaves behind two sons, Steve E. Garris (Tammy), Robert B. Garris (Karol), two brothers, Roy McDaniel (Linda) and Carl McDaniel (Gloria), 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving friends. After marrying in Washington, DC and moving to Montana, Bobbie and Jake chose St. Augustine to open The Seagull and Jake's Bait and Tackle for many years. In view of Bobbie's deep love for her family, a private service was her wish. In her honor, donations to the American Cancer Society
or the St. Augustine Humane Society would be appreciated.