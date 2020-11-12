1/1
Barbara Dean "Bobbie" Garris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara "Bobbie" Dean Garris
Barbara "Bobbie" Garris, 88, of St. Augustine went home to our Lord and Savior 11/4/20 after a brief illness. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but lived in her beloved city of St. Augustine for over 60 years. Bobbie was predeceased by her parents Arthur Lee Roy and Nettie Geneva McDaniel, her husband Jason Edward "Jake" Garris, a sister Sara Hooten, and a brother Barney McDaniel. She leaves behind two sons, Steve E. Garris (Tammy), Robert B. Garris (Karol), two brothers, Roy McDaniel (Linda) and Carl McDaniel (Gloria), 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving friends. After marrying in Washington, DC and moving to Montana, Bobbie and Jake chose St. Augustine to open The Seagull and Jake's Bait and Tackle for many years. In view of Bobbie's deep love for her family, a private service was her wish. In her honor, donations to the American Cancer Society or the St. Augustine Humane Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved