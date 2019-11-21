|
Barbara Elizabeth Hughes
Barbara Elizabeth (McTiernan) Hughes (84), with her children by her side for days, passed away peacefully on November 20th, 2019 at the Bailey Center of Hospice in St. Augustine.
Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived on Long Island where she raised a family and then started a career with the Internal Revenue Service that took her to the National Office in Washington DC, working on the early computerization of the EFTP program. After retiring, she bought a condo on the beach in St. Augustine, where she enjoyed visits from family and friends, she travelled the world with her dear friends, and volunteered and then worked with the Betty Griffin Center until just a few months ago.
Barbara will be deeply missed by all who knew her and is survived by three children and their spouses; Jim and Kristen Hughes, Kevin and Ernestine Hughes and Nancy and Mike McManus, and husband James. Her four grandchildren; Caitlyn, Michael, William and Margaret, and great-grandchild, Danielle were her greatest joy. Her son Paul, sister Frances and brother William predeceased her.
A memorial mass will be held at 9am on Monday, December 2nd at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with a reception to follow in the Celebration Hall at St. Anastasia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Betty Griffin Center or St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019