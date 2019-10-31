St. Augustine Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Restoration Time Deliverance Center
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Restoration Time Deliverance Center
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Time Deliverance Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Williams


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Williams Obituary
Barbara Jean Williams
Barbara Jean Anderson Williams transitioned from labor to reward on October 24th at the Bailey Center surrounded by her loving family.
She attended area public schools and was a licensed cosmetologist .
Cherishing her memories a devoted family husband, Earl Williams Daughters: Sabrina Badie and Jatoria Watson, 4 Grandchildren Brother: Robert Menter, Jr other relatives and friends.
Services
Saturday, November 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Time Deliverance Center
Calling hours: 5:30-7:00 on Friday and from 10 until service hour on Saturday
Apostle Frank Watkins, Pastor
Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery
James Graham Mortuary, Inc.
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now