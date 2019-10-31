|
|
Barbara Jean Williams
Barbara Jean Anderson Williams transitioned from labor to reward on October 24th at the Bailey Center surrounded by her loving family.
She attended area public schools and was a licensed cosmetologist .
Cherishing her memories a devoted family husband, Earl Williams Daughters: Sabrina Badie and Jatoria Watson, 4 Grandchildren Brother: Robert Menter, Jr other relatives and friends.
Services
Saturday, November 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Time Deliverance Center
Calling hours: 5:30-7:00 on Friday and from 10 until service hour on Saturday
Apostle Frank Watkins, Pastor
Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery
James Graham Mortuary, Inc.
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019