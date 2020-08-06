1/1
Barbara Johnson
Barbara Johnson
Barbara G. Johnson passed away at her home in St. Augustine, Florida, surrounded by her husband, daughter, and son on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Ydillio and Jean Perez. She is survived by her husband, Robert Johnson, a daughter Lisa Perkins and husband Anthony, a son, Thomas Johnson and wife Courtney, five grandchildren, Julianna Perkins, Miranda Johnson, Tabitha Johnson, Casely Kraft, and Teagan Kraft, siblings, Mark Perez, Richard Perez, Debra Jones, John Perez, and Kathy Hites, and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara strongly believed in the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and was a lifelong donor. At her request, there will be no formal service. Those who wish to celebrate Barbara's life should donate to St. Jude.
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=6698053&pg=personal&fr_id=39300&s_locale=en_US&et=24L-fIMcc_SPcGEqw_5Wgw&sc_cid=emh9015



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
