|
|
Barbara Kalman
Barbara Lee (Bobbie) Kalman, 68, passed away in St. Augustine, FL.
She graduated from St. Dominic Academy, Jersey City, NJ where she excelled in Latin. Bobbie studied nursing at St. Francis Hospital in Jersey City and was a L.P.N. in the U.S. Air Force. She later attended The Culinary Institute of America. Her greatest desire was her devotion to the Catholic faith and attendance at St. Augustine's many Catholic churches, primarily her parish St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Bobbie will be remembered for her love of God and family.
She is predeceased by her father, Frank Kalman.
Bobbie is survived by her mother Mechelle Kalman, sister Renata Nelson, brothers Frank Kalman, Fred Kalman and Kurt Kalman, nephews Scott, Shaun and Andre and nieces Michelle, Anna Bourich, Victorin Chistansen and Christina Christensen.
A mass will be held at St. Anastasia Catholic Church on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:00 am.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019