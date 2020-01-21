Home

Barbara M. Story Arnold


1929 - 2020
Barbara M. Story Arnold Obituary
Barbara M. Story Arnold
Barbara M. Story Arnold, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Scott Winchel and Reverend James Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park. A Rosary will be held at 5:30PM Wednesday at Hart's at the Cupola. The family will greet friends following the Rosary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was the Administrator of Parks and Cemeteries for the city of Macon for 22 years at Rose Hill Cemetery. Her first job was at the Naval Ordnance Plant in St. Augustine, Florida followed by her job at a government facility as a secretary in Chicago. Barbara was predeceased by her first husband, Chief William E. "Bill" Story and her second husband, Major Morris C. Arnold.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Gail Upton (Johnny) of St. Augustine; four sons, Thomas James Story (Michele) of Juliette, Carl Marshall Story III (Vickie) of Byron, Timothy James Story of Macon, and Mark Edward Story (Pam) of Macon; brother, Fred Meir (Peggy) of St. Augustine; two sisters, Margo Pomar (Tom) and Maria Burke (Terry), both of St. Augustine; sisters-in-law, Edna Story of Macon and Mary Ruth Stewart Holt of Atlanta; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
