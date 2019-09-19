|
|
Barbara Parks Hepler
On Friday, September 13, 2019, Barbara Parks Hepler died peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness. Barb was the loving wife of Charles D. (Doug) Hepler and loving mother of three children.
Barb was born on March 19, 1938 to Robert D. Parks and Katherine (Stillwell) Parks. She received a B.A. degree from the University of Maine in 1960. After a year of graduate study at Boston University she accompanied Doug to Pine Ridge Indian Reservation She was a social worker and spent her career following her passion for protecting the welfare of children.
Barb and Doug had three children, Melanie, Andrew (Drew), and Heather and a foster daughter, Linda. Barb was known and loved for her warmth, calm strength in a crisis, love of family and dogs, and her passion for child welfare. She was a guardian ad litem and was active in St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church in St. Augustine until she and Doug moved to Colorado.
Barb was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her sisters, Carol Bernhardt of Brewster, Mass. and Patricia (Penny) MacDonald of Evergreen, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held on October 1, 2019 in the Historic Church of Calvary Episcopal Church, 1320 Arapahoe St., Golden, CO 80401 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow. Attendees are invited to wear bright colors, especially Barb's favorite color, blue.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Big Brother Big Sister of Colorado 750 W. Hampden Ave. Suite 450, Englewood, CO 80110 or https://biglittlecolorado.org/how-to-help/#donate
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019