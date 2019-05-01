|
Barbara Thames Bozard, 68, of St. Augustine, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Silver Creek Senior Community in St. Augustine following an extended illness.
Barbara was born in Palatka, Florida and had been a long-time resident of St. Augustine. Barbara loved the St. Augustine community and devoted much of her time working on causes that were special to her. She spent many years in the Junior Service League of St. Augustine, served as the organizations' President from 1989-1990 and remained an engaged supporter of their efforts for many years after her service. She was an integral part of the St. Augustine Lighthouse Keeper's House and Museum restoration project in the late 80's and early 90's and the lighthouse and its grounds always held a special place in her heart. Barbara was a competitive and accomplished skeet shooter. She was a member of the St. Augustine Rod and Gun Club, where for years she could be found on the skeet fields showing off her skills. She was a lifetime member of the National Skeet Shooting Association. Barbara was a long-time member of the Trinity Episcopal Parish Church in downtown St. Augustine where she loved to sing in the Choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mildred Thames and her sister, Nancy Thames Tillman. She is survived by her husband of eight years, Alton D. "Big Mac" McDonald of St. Augustine, her son, Fred "Bo" Bozard, IV of St. Augustine, daughter, Letti Bozard of St. Augustine; five grandchildren; and one nephew, Hank Tillman of Hawthorne.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4th at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Augustine with The Reverend Ken Herzog officiating. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will be held at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Junior Service League of St. Augustine in Barbara's memory. Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in her online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 1 to May 31, 2019