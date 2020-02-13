|
|
Barbara Williams
Barbara A. Williams, 81 passed away on February 11, 2020.
She is preceded in passing by her husband, Clifford Williams and brother Henry (Bucky) Hendrix.
Barbara is survived by her children: Barbara (Richard Allen) MacDonald, Heidi (Michael) Popham and Jimmy Mike (Dianne) Hamilton, sisters: Julia, Evelyn and Stephanie and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020