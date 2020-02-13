Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Barbara Williams

Barbara Williams Obituary
Barbara Williams

Barbara A. Williams, 81 passed away on February 11, 2020.
She is preceded in passing by her husband, Clifford Williams and brother Henry (Bucky) Hendrix.
Barbara is survived by her children: Barbara (Richard Allen) MacDonald, Heidi (Michael) Popham and Jimmy Mike (Dianne) Hamilton, sisters: Julia, Evelyn and Stephanie and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
