Barry Jeffery Tuttle

Barry Jeffery Tuttle, age 86, of St. Augustine Beach, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Maida Tuttle, children Margaret Remick of Everett, WA, Sarah Dimling of Cleveland, OH, Barry Tuttle (Cheryl) of Salt Lake City, UT, Mary Anne Fairey (Bruce) of Morristown, NJ, Dale Mitchell of Jupiter, FL, nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, siblings Carol Cleveland, William Tuttle (Eileen), Saida Malarney, James Tuttle (Louise) and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents James and Margaret Tuttle of St. Augustine Beach.

Barry "Bear" was a retired Ford Motor Co. electrical engineer. He was a long-time member of the St. Augustine Beach Planning and Zoning Board and cared very much about his community. He was an avid boater and served as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Les Cheneaux Islands, Michigan. Bear served as a past Commander of the U.S. Power Squadron in Naples, Florida where he taught safe boating and navigation courses. He served in the U.S. Air Force ROTC in 1955 and survived a commercial plane crash upon his return from training. A family celebration of life will be held when it's safe to gather together.

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







