Beatrice Miller Melnyk, age 84, formerly of Lakeland, FL, passed away on October 18, 2019, at Florida Baptist Retirement Center in Vero Beach. With her children and grandchildren by her side, Bea peacefully returned home to the Lord.
Bea was born and raised in Elk Point, Alberta, Canada. She and her six siblings spent much of their youth on their family farm. Shortly after high school, Bea married her true love, Edward Melnyk. Soon after their wedding their life of adventure began. The couple moved to the Andes Mountains in Cerro de Pasco, Peru, where Ed was a mining engineer. Bea spent her days raising her two young children, Diana and David. Eventually, the family moved to Tucson, AZ, where she and Ed had their third child, Frank.
In 1974, the family moved to Lakeland, FL, where Bea and Ed would spend the next 40 years of their life together. Over the years, Bea spent time volunteering in elementary schools, fostering many friendships, walking around her neighborhood and all of the many lakes in Lakeland. Bea and Ed were active, longtime members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lakeland.
One of Bea's most memorable hobbies took root in the sunshine state. The agricultural skills Bea acquired while living on her family farm in Canada gave her the vision and talent to be an expert gardener. Her yard was an exotic oasis where every kind of Florida flora blossomed. She shared plants with family and friends and was source of horticultural information for her neighbors. Bea's yard was also a safe haven where her seven grandchildren ran barefoot in the grass, ate oranges, and learned to appreciate spending time with family.
After Ed's retirement, Bea and Ed continued with their adventuresome spirit and traveled the world. They took road trips across the United States. They toured Europe, the Caribbean, Hawaii and, of course, Canada. Bea and Ed spent the last decade of their life living closer to their children. They resided in St. Augustine, FL, and Bea spent her last months in Vero Beach, FL. Above all, Beatrice will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderfully kind woman who cherished the time she spent with family and friends. Bea will be truly missed.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019