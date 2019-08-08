|
Bennie Green Jackson
Bennie Green Jackson passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Mr. Jackson was born in Wadley, GA on March 25th , 1927 to Duncan and Ethel (nee Bostic) Jackson. Mr. Jackson, with his family, relocated to St. Augustine at an early age. He graduated from Excelsior High School and later served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He subsequently worked in a number of occupations ranging from hospitality services to running his own retail store and lawn maintenance business. He also worked for many years in the ground maintenance department of the St. Johns County school system. After retirement, he worked as a driver for the Sunshine Bus Company. As a real 'people person' who enjoyed making new acquaintances, the latter was perhaps his favorite occupation. Mr. Jackson has been a life-long member of Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, where he held the distinguished honor of having been the church's eldest member. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 58 years, Mrs. Ethel Hazel Jackson. He is also predeceased by his parents, his father-and mother-in-law, Mr. Tanzie Hazel and Mrs. Lillian Hazel, sisters-in-law, Mrs. Dorothy Hazel Smith and Mrs. Lilla Mae Hazel Evans, brother-in-law, Mr. Lenwood Douglas Smith, Sr., nephews Mr. Lenwood Douglas Smith, Jr., Mr. Tyree Thompson and Mr. Richard Thompson, and niece, Mrs. Valerie Thompson. He leaves to mourn his passing a host of friends, relatives, the church family of Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church and numerous other acquaintances. The bereaved include his nephew, Dr. Lance S. Smith, and his nieces, Mrs. Bridgette Smith Nelson and Dr. Sandra Thompson. Great nieces and nephews include Mr. David Nelson, Mrs. Briana Thompson, Ms. Bridget Anderson, Dr. Michelle Jarnagin and Miss Leah Thompson. Cousins include Mrs. Crezell Turner, Mrs. Adell Hinkins, Mr. Herbert Simmons, and Mr. Herman Simmons.
Funeral services are being arranged by James Graham Mortuary. Visitation will occur on Friday, August 9th between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. at Greater St Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 69 Washington Street, St. Augustine, FL.
Funeral services will be held, also at St. Mary's, at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10th. Mr. Jackson will be interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery following a military service at 1 p.m., on cemetery grounds, on Monday, August 13th.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019