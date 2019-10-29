|
Bernadette "Bernie" Catherine Deemer
Bernadette (Bernie) Catherine Deemer (nee Wedyck) of St. Augustine died on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 79. She was born in Waukesha, WI on September 2, 1940 the daughter of Walter and Irene (nee Belger) Wedyck. She moved to St. Augustine in July of 2018 to live with her sister, Pat Richardson. A resident of Waukesha for 78 of her 79 years, she was well known for her love of baking, and her generosity in sharing her talents with friends and family.
Bernadette was the loving mother of William R. (Dona) Deemer of West Bend, Bonnie (David) Harris of Wales, and Jill Deemer of Elm Grove, beloved grandmother of Kyle (Samantha) Deemer, Alexandra Harris, Megan Harris, Madelyn Knapp, and Matthias Knapp - all of Wisconsin. She is further survived by her sister Patricia Richardson of St. Augustine, Fl, great-granddaughter Camille, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Delores Gordon, and brothers Walter and Robert Wedyck.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on November 6th at 9 a.m. A reception will follow at her sister's home – a map will be available at the church.
A funeral Mass took place at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 WI-59, Waukesha, WI 53189 at 11 AM on Thursday, October 3. Burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
